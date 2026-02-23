India's trade deal with US on hold after court ruling
India is taking a step back to rethink its big trade deal with the US, thanks to a recent Supreme Court decision that canceled Trump-era emergency tariffs.
The original agreement in February would have dropped tariffs on Indian goods from 50% to 18% and had India agreeing to buy $500 billion in American products over five years.
Indian negotiators hit pause on Washington trip
Indian negotiators have postponed their Washington trip, using this extra time to review their strategy and possibly push for better terms.
With the court ruling shifting the balance, India now has more leverage—and is carefully weighing its options as it continues talks with the US.