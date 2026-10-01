India's TRAI seeks stricter 5G slicing rules, operators push back
India's telecom regulator, TRAI, wants stricter rules for 5G network slicing and service quality, but operators like Airtel and Jio say there's no real problem: current tech already reuses the same network resources across, often boosting the effective network cell capacity beyond 100% without degrading quality of service.
They believe new regulations should only happen if there are actual service issues.
Consumer groups push 80% slice cap
Consumer groups are pushing for an 80% cap on network usage per slice to force companies to expand capacity.
Groups like the Broadband India Forum also worry that network slicing could break net neutrality by giving special treatment to certain services, like streaming.
Meanwhile, operators warn that meeting TRAI's proposals would mean big tech upgrades.