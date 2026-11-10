India's Union Cabinet clears ₹14,500cr 92 GWh energy storage plan

The plan covers battery systems, pumped storage, and some cool new tech, split as 30 GWh batteries, 60 GWh pumped storage, and 2 GWh from emerging options.

The projects will be allocated through a tariff-based competitive bidding process, and both public- and private-sector electricity distribution companies will be eligible for the fiscal support.

Plus, at least 40% of the battery parts have to be made in India, which is great for local jobs.

More storage means less wasted green power and could help lower your electricity bills down the line.