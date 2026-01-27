India's wealthy are moving their money to dollar assets

India's richest are putting more of their money into dollar-based investments through GIFT City, hoping to dodge the falling rupee. This shift comes from a new survey by India Sotheby's International Realty, released January 25.

What are they investing in? Stocks are still the top pick—67% prefer them—while real estate is close behind at 64%.

More investors are also looking at AIFs, REITs, and InvITs for real assets.

Most expect up to 15% returns now, showing people are getting a bit more realistic about profits.

How do they feel about the economy? Even with global uncertainty, two-thirds see India growing in the next couple years.

Still, most now expect GDP growth of just 6-7% in FY27 (down from earlier hopes for above 7%).

Urban homes remain hot: city properties make up almost a third of both main residences and investments.