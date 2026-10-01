India's wholesale inflation jumps to 11.4% in September from 9.9%
Business
India's wholesale inflation just hit a 30-month high, rising to 11.4% in September from 9.9% in August, according to the government.
The main culprits? Fuel and manufactured goods got pricier, sending overall inflation into double digits.
India's fuel and manufactured goods rise
Fuel and power costs shot up by nearly 26%, thanks partly to tensions in West Asia pushing up oil prices.
Manufactured products also got more expensive: basic metals rose by 17%, chemicals by almost as much, and even food prices climbed.
While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) usually focuses on consumer prices for policy decisions, this spike could mean higher retail costs ahead if fuel stays expensive.