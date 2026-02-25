India's youth drives ChatGPT usage, but profits lag

Youth bulge and unique usage patterns

India is ChatGPT's second-biggest market after the US, with young people leading the charge—almost half of messages come from users aged 18-24, and 80% from those under 30.

They use ChatGPT for work more than most countries and ask three times as many coding-related questions as the global median.

Still, US users spent about 21% more time per week on leading AI chatbot apps than Indian users.

With a billion potential users, India's youth could shape future AI trends—but for now, turning popularity into profit remains tricky.