IndiGo adds backup pilots as government's FDTL relief ends

IndiGo has ramped up its pilot buffer and improved the pilot-to-aircraft ratio in anticipation of the February 10 deadline for temporary exemptions on pilot rest periods. The measures are aimed at avoiding a repeat of the operational collapse that happened in December, when IndiGo canceled over 5,000 flights after violating flight duty time limitation (FDTL) norms. The disruption led to a record ₹22.2 crore penalty imposed by aviation regulators and accountability action against senior leadership.

Regulatory measures Anticipating stability after exemptions end In light of the December crisis, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted temporary exemptions on December 6, allowing IndiGo to breach night-duty restrictions until February 10. Now, government officials expect stability once these exemptions lapse. "We are expecting minimal flight disruptions due to FDTL violations," a senior official told Hindustan Times. Another official said a review of IndiGo's operations was conducted on February 6 and found the airline "on track."

Operational strategy Increased pilot-to-aircraft ratio for operational resilience IndiGo has increased its ratio of pilot crews to aircraft, a key measure of operational resilience. The airline has also expanded its reserve pilot strength and maintained a hiring pipeline to offset attrition. "The airline has begun planning operations at seven crew sets per aircraft, with the February roster showing 7.2 sets," a government official said. This is based on approximately 1,862 daily flights and an average block time of 3.99 hours per trip day.

Staffing updates Crew buffers raised to 3% in February Crew buffers, which denote surplus pilot capacity beyond the minimum required to operate scheduled flights, have increased from zero in December to 3% in February. Standby crew levels have also been raised to a minimum of 15%. Standby crews are reserve pilots rostered for sick calls or scheduling disruptions. However, experts say these measures will need to be seen in context with rules and schedules to determine their adequacy.

