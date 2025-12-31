IndiGo aims high for 2025: 123 million flyers despite turbulence
IndiGo, India's top airline, just set its sights on carrying over 123 million passengers in 2025—a big jump from last year's total.
This bold move comes right after major flight disruptions in early December caused by new crew duty rules and staff shortages.
Breaking records, even with setbacks
In November, IndiGo hit a new record by flying nearly 9.7 million domestic passengers, topping its previous best.
Fewer flights didn't slow them down—planes were fuller than ever, though their market share dipped slightly.
The bigger picture: Aviation keeps climbing
India's skies are busier than ever, with domestic air travel up 8.4% year-on-year in November.
Still, experts have dialed back this year's growth forecast to a modest 0-3%.
Even so, IndiGo's ambitious plans highlight just how strong the demand for flying remains—even after recent disruptions and tough moments earlier this year.