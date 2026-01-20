IndiGo assures DGCA of no flight cancellations after February 10

Following its latest review meeting with IndiGo, the DGCA confirmed the airline's assurance of adequate pilot availability. The regulator said, "As per latest meeting on 19 Jan, IndiGo reported adequate pilot availability against projected operational requirements." Further, IndiGo has also promised operational continuity in the coming weeks and no flight cancellations after February 10.

Operational challenges

IndiGo faces scrutiny over disruptions

IndiGo has been under the scanner for its operations after a string of disruptions across India in December. Earlier this month, the DGCA had fined IndiGo ₹22.20 crore and issued warnings to senior executives over these disruptions. It also directed the airline to relieve its head of operations control from duties.