IndiGo becomes 1st airline to operate from Noida International Airport

IndiGo , India's leading domestic airline, has announced its decision to start operations from the newly inaugurated Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh . The move makes IndiGo the first commercial carrier to operate from this airport. The airline will start its operations on June 15 and connect the new airport with over 16 destinations across India.

Flight routes Expansion plans include direct flights to major cities IndiGo's expansion plans include direct flights from Noida International Airport to major cities such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad, as well as tier-2 and tier-3 destinations like Amritsar, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Jaipur, Lucknow, Navi Mumbai, Pantnagar, and Srinagar. The airline has already started opening bookings in phases through its website, mobile app, and authorized travel partners.

First flight IndiGo's inaugural flight from Noida International Airport IndiGo's inaugural flight from Noida International Airport will be on the Lucknow-Noida-Bengaluru route. Flight 6E 2278 will leave Lucknow at 7:05am reach Noida at 8:05am and then depart for Bengaluru at 8:35am. The return journey (flight 6E 2279) will leave Bengaluru at 3:45pm and reach Noida by around 6:20pm before continuing onward to Lucknow, reaching at 8:00pm.

Advertisement

Strategic move IndiGo now operates from all 3 airports in NCR Aloke Singh, Chief Strategy Officer of IndiGo, said the launch of operations from Noida International Airport marks a strategic move in the NCR region. He said large metropolitan regions in India are evolving to support multiple airports and that IndiGo will now operate from all three airports in NCR: IGI Airport, Hindon, and Noida International Airport.

Advertisement