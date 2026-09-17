IndiGo hikes infant fee, baggage and priority service charges
What's the story
IndiGo has announced a revision in its fare structure, affecting several services. The changes include an increase in charges for infants traveling with an adult, excess baggage, unaccompanied minors, priority check-in and boarding as well as travel certificates on domestic flights. The revised fees are part of a broader update to IndiGo's flight charges and passenger service fees.
Fee increase
What is the new infant fee?
IndiGo has hiked its infant fee from ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 for domestic flights.
The new charges apply to children aged over three days and up to two years.
Under IndiGo's policy, only one infant per adult passenger is allowed and they cannot book a separate seat but travel on the lap of an accompanying adult.
Additional charges
Fee for unaccompanied minors hiked
Along with the infant fee, IndiGo has also increased its excess baggage charge from ₹700/kg to ₹800/kg.
This means passengers carrying extra luggage on domestic IndiGo flights will now have to pay an additional ₹100 for every kilogram of excess baggage.
The airline has also hiked the fee for unaccompanied minors from ₹5,000 to ₹5,999 under applicable rules.
Service charges
Priority check-in, boarding charges increased
IndiGo has also revised its charges for priority check-in and boarding.
The fee has been increased from ₹450 to ₹650, meaning passengers opting for this service will now pay an additional ₹200 under the revised charges.
The airline has also hiked its travel certificate fee from ₹200 to ₹300, making it costlier than before.