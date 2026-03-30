IndiGo enhances India-China air connectivity with daily Kolkata-Shanghai flights

IndiGo has launched a daily non-stop flight connecting Kolkata and Shanghai, starting March 29, 2026. The new service will be operated by A320neo aircraft. This move is part of IndiGo's strategy to cater to the increasing demand for business and leisure travel between India and China . The route also strengthens IndiGo's presence in China, where it now operates 21 weekly flights to the mainland.

Enhanced access Nine cities reach Shanghai via Kolkata The new Kolkata-Shanghai route will improve connectivity for passengers from several Indian cities. Now, travelers from Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Jaipur, and Bhubaneswar can reach Shanghai via Kolkata. This move is expected to make travel more seamless and convenient for those looking to fly between India and China.

Information Route to boost trade and tourism IndiGo has said the Kolkata-Shanghai route is aimed at boosting trade, tourism and broader economic engagement between India and China. Shanghai is a major global financial and commercial hub. The airline hopes this service will facilitate both business and leisure travel between the two countries.

Advertisement