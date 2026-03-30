IndiGo enhances India-China air connectivity with daily Kolkata-Shanghai flights
What's the story
IndiGo has launched a daily non-stop flight connecting Kolkata and Shanghai, starting March 29, 2026. The new service will be operated by A320neo aircraft. This move is part of IndiGo's strategy to cater to the increasing demand for business and leisure travel between India and China. The route also strengthens IndiGo's presence in China, where it now operates 21 weekly flights to the mainland.
Enhanced access
Nine cities reach Shanghai via Kolkata
The new Kolkata-Shanghai route will improve connectivity for passengers from several Indian cities. Now, travelers from Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Jaipur, and Bhubaneswar can reach Shanghai via Kolkata. This move is expected to make travel more seamless and convenient for those looking to fly between India and China.
Information
Route to boost trade and tourism
IndiGo has said the Kolkata-Shanghai route is aimed at boosting trade, tourism and broader economic engagement between India and China. Shanghai is a major global financial and commercial hub. The airline hopes this service will facilitate both business and leisure travel between the two countries.
Strategic expansion
Building strategic air links to connect India with key markets
Vinay Malhotra, IndiGo's Head of Global Sales, said that the airline was pleased to commence its daily, direct flights between Kolkata and Shanghai. He added that the new route will facilitate increased business as well as leisure travel opportunities. Malhotra emphasized IndiGo's commitment to building strategic air links connecting India with key global markets as part of its international network expansion.