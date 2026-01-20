IndiGo must prove it can operate 2,000 daily flights post-February Business Jan 20, 2026

IndiGo, India's biggest airline, has to show aviation authorities this week that it can keep running over 2,000 flights a day after February 10—when a special rule letting its A320 pilots fly more hours ends.

If IndiGo can't prove it's ready, the government will force them to cut back flights to avoid another travel mess like December 2025, when mass cancelations left about 300,000 people stranded.