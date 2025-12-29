When will IndiGo flyers receive their missing luggage?

Passengers traveling with IndiGo have taken to social media to complain about missing luggage, further complicating their travel experience. The complaints come as dense fog disrupted flight services at several airports across India this morning. Many travelers took to X, tagging the airline in hopes of getting a response and resolution for their lost baggage issues.

Airline response IndiGo blames operational reasons for baggage delays In response to the complaints, IndiGo attributed the baggage delays to operational reasons and assured that their team is working on it. One passenger had tweeted about their luggage not arriving at the belt after landing, tagging both AAI and IndiGo. The airline replied saying, "The baggage is delayed due to operational reasons. Our team is working on it, please connect with them."

Compensation claims Passengers seek compensation for damaged luggage Some passengers have also sought compensation from IndiGo for damaged luggage. One user tagged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and IndiGo on X, demanding compensation for their damaged bag. They wrote, "It has been more than a week that y'all have not processed my compensation of damaging my luggage. Do you intend to compensate? There has not been a single response from your side! Shame on you Indigo!"

Travel advisory IndiGo's travel advisory The complaints come after IndiGo issued a travel advisory on Saturday, warning passengers about possible delays. This was due to a temporary malfunction in the baggage belt system at Mumbai's Terminal 2, which caused delays at check-in counters and during baggage collection. The airline had said, "We sincerely regret the inconvenience this may cause and understand how it can impact your plans."