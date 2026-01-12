IndiGo among Asia-Pacific's most punctual airlines for 2025

India's largest airline, IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation Limited), has been recognized as one of the most punctual airlines in the Asia-Pacific region for 2025. The recognition comes from UK-based aviation analytics firm Cirium, which has placed IndiGo at sixth position on its list of '10 Most Punctual Airlines in Asia-Pacific.' The airline achieved an impressive on-time performance (OTP) rate of 78.12%.

Top performer Philippine Airlines tops Asia-Pacific punctuality rankings Philippine Airlines topped the list for the first time with an OTP of 83.12%. Cirium's annual review looks at flight data from over 600 real-time sources, including airlines, airports, civil aviation authorities, and global distribution systems. A flight is considered on time if it arrives within 14 minutes and 59 seconds of the scheduled gate arrival while airport punctuality is measured using the same timeframe for departures.

Performance analysis IndiGo's operational efficiency and recovery Throughout most of 2025, IndiGo maintained OTP rates above 80% between June and October. However, the airline faced delays and cancelations in November and December due to a change in flight crew duty regulations. This led to the temporary suspension of several routes. At one point, all flights from Delhi were canceled to reset operations. Despite this setback, IndiGo quickly recovered, scaling back to over 1,000 flights per day with minimal cancelations.