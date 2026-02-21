Why IndiGo has replaced the head of its OCC

IndiGo , India's largest airline, has replaced Jason Herter as the head of its Operations Control Centre (OCC) with Captain Rohit Rikhiye. The decision comes after the government informed the Delhi High Court that it had asked IndiGo to terminate a senior vice president's services. The move follows an operational crisis in December 2025 when IndiGo faced widespread flight cancellations and delays due to poor planning around new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) rules.

Regulatory action IndiGo fined ₹22.2cr for systemic failures The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) investigated the operational crisis at IndiGo. The airline was fined ₹22.2 crore for systemic failures in crew rostering and planning. As part of the penalties, Senior Vice President Herter was removed from his position at the OCC. In January 2026, the government told the Delhi High Court that it had directed IndiGo to remove Herter and prevent him from holding any accountable role in future operations.

Compliance measures Government mandates compliance reports and bank guarantee for safety adherence Along with the removal of Herter, the government also directed IndiGo to submit compliance reports and provide a ₹50 crore bank guarantee for safety adherence. Other senior officials, including the Chief Operating Officer (COO), were also warned about their responsibilities in ensuring operational efficiency and safety standards at the airline.

Leadership preferences Ministry of Civil Aviation's stance on leadership preferences Separately, government sources told CNBC-TV18 that the Ministry of Civil Aviation has informally communicated to airline operators its preference for Indian leadership at domestic carriers. This is especially true as India's aviation ecosystem continues to grow rapidly. The ministry believes such leadership could help build trust among passengers as Indian airlines expand their fleet size, passenger volumes, and global presence.

