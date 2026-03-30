IndiGo starts daily Kolkata Shanghai nonstop, reaches 21 weekly flights
Business
IndiGo just kicked off a daily nonstop flight between Kolkata and Shanghai, starting March 29, 2026.
This new route is meant to make traveling between India and China easier for both work and fun, plus, it bumps IndiGo's flights to mainland China to 21 flights per week.
Kolkata connection strengthens India Shanghai ties
Now, if you're in Delhi, Mumbai, or Bengaluru, getting to Shanghai is way simpler thanks to connections through Kolkata.
Since Shanghai is a huge global business hub, this could mean more chances for trade, tourism, and cultural exchange.
IndiGo's Vinay Malhotra put it nicely: They want to build stronger links between India and the world with routes like this.