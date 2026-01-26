IndiGo flights to Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku canceled till January 28

In light of the current situation, IndiGo has announced the cancellation of its flights to and from Tbilisi (Georgia), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), and also Baku (Azerbaijan) till January 28. The airline said it is closely monitoring the developments in the region around Iran, and proactively reviewing flight operations with safety as its top priority.

Route changes Flight routes affected by Iranian airspace situation IndiGo's flights to these destinations usually pass through Iranian airspace. However, due to the current situation, the airline is avoiding this airspace altogether. The duration of these flights from India is typically between six and seven hours. IndiGo uses its A320neo aircraft on these routes which don't have the range or fuel capacity for longer alternative routes.

Safety 1st IndiGo's proactive measures amid rising tensions In light of the escalating tensions between Iran and the US, IndiGo has canceled its Delhi-Tbilisi and Mumbai-Almaty flights. The airline said on X, "In view of the recent developments around Iran, we are making certain proactive changes to our flight schedules as part of our continued focus on safety."

