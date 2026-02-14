IndiGo to hire over 1,000 pilots this month

IndiGo, India's biggest airline, is set to hire over 1,000 new pilots after a huge crew shortage led them to cancel more than 5,000 flights in December 2025. The openings include trainee first officers, senior first officers, and captains. Applications just closed on February 12; exams kick off March 1 across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Why the sudden hiring spree? IndiGo's pilot shortage has been tough for both travelers and staff—crews have had to work extra hours as new rules require more rest and limit late-night landings.

The DGCA found the airline had not aligned hiring and training with the new rules.

A DGCA inquiry found IndiGo needed 2,422 captains but had 2,357, a shortfall of 65.

What are the requirements? You'll need a Commercial Pilot License (CPL), at least 25 multi-engine flying hours (with most of those being real time), and a DGCA Class 1 medical certificate.

Plus: at least 51% marks in Physics, Math, and English in your Class XII board exams.

Trainee first officers will go through six months of training; captains must already have logged at least 1,500 flight hours.