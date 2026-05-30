IndiGo to raise ticket prices as jet fuel costs soar

IndiGo's loss in FY26 was attributed to several external factors, including "exceptionally sharp rupee depreciation, changes in labor laws and a challenging operating environment." The airline's share price fell 3.5% to ₹4,405.95 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) . Despite these challenges, Bhatia emphasized that IndiGo maintained a strong balance sheet with substantial liquidity amid prolonged periods of volatility.

Bhatia noted that despite the challenging operating environment in FY26, IndiGo's underlying business performance remained resilient. He said, "During the year, our capacity grew by 9.5% and total income increased by over 6%." Excluding foreign exchange and exceptional items, IndiGo delivered a profit of ₹7,500 crore during this period.

Operational adjustments

Bhatia addresses operational crisis, thanks customers for their patience

Responding to the operational crisis in December that affected many flyers, Bhatia said, "Not only did the Dec disruption cause a significant impact on our results, what transpired fell short of the standards we set for ourselves when we began this journey in 2006." He also thanked customers for their patience during this time. As for future plans amid high fuel prices and softer demand from mid-June onwards, Bhatia said IndiGo will take a calibrated approach to capacity management.