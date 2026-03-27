IndiGo to start Delhi-Colombo flights from March 29

More than 55 weekly flights to Colombo

With this new route, IndiGo will offer more than 55 weekly flights to Colombo from cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and now Delhi.

Booking's simple (just hop on its website or app) and you can pre-book meals and beverages, and choose add-ons such as UpFront for seat selection and Flexi for flexible cancelations.