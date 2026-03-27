IndiGo to start Delhi-Colombo flights from March 29
Business
IndiGo is kicking off direct flights from Delhi to Colombo starting March 29, 2026, flying six days a week with its A320s.
This move aims to make travel between India and Sri Lanka easier and help connect the two countries even more.
More than 55 weekly flights to Colombo
With this new route, IndiGo will offer more than 55 weekly flights to Colombo from cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and now Delhi.
Booking's simple (just hop on its website or app) and you can pre-book meals and beverages, and choose add-ons such as UpFront for seat selection and Flexi for flexible cancelations.