Indira IVF revives IPO plans in India Business Jul 15, 2025

Indira IVF is gearing up to raise about ₹3,500 crore (roughly $408 million) through a fresh IPO.

Most of the shares—₹2,900 crore worth—will be sold by private equity firm EQT, while founders Ajay Murdia and his sons Kshitiz and Nitiz will each sell ₹200 crore in shares.

The company plans to file its draft prospectus in July 2025, making a comeback after pausing its IPO earlier this year.