Nissan shuts down Oppama plant in cost-cutting measure
Nissan is shutting down its historic Oppama plant in Kanagawa by March 2028, moving production over to its Kyushu facility in Fukuoka.
The Oppama site has been a big part of Nissan's story—especially as the birthplace of the Leaf electric car back in 2010—but the closure is all about cutting costs and staying competitive.
Nissan's massive global restructuring plan
This move is part of a larger shake-up: Nissan is trimming its global factories from 17 down to 10 and reducing its workforce by about 20,000 jobs worldwide.
The company took a major financial hit last year, losing nearly 671 billion yen, and ongoing tariff issues haven't helped.
Closing Oppama and other cuts are Nissan's way of trying to bounce back and adapt to today's auto market.