Nissan shuts down Oppama plant in cost-cutting measure

Nissan's massive global restructuring plan

This move is part of a larger shake-up: Nissan is trimming its global factories from 17 down to 10 and reducing its workforce by about 20,000 jobs worldwide.

The company took a major financial hit last year, losing nearly 671 billion yen, and ongoing tariff issues haven't helped.

Closing Oppama and other cuts are Nissan's way of trying to bounce back and adapt to today's auto market.