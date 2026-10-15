Individual and HUF RIL shareholders get reserved Jio IPO quota

If you are an individual or Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) public shareholder of Reliance Industries (RIL), there is good news: you will have access to a reserved share quota in the upcoming Jio IPO.

This is RIL's way of thanking loyal investors and encouraging more people to join in.

To qualify, you just need to be an individual or HUF public shareholder on the record date, which matches the day the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) is officially filed.