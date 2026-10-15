Individual and HUF RIL shareholders get reserved Jio IPO quota
If you are an individual or Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) public shareholder of Reliance Industries (RIL), there is good news: you will have access to a reserved share quota in the upcoming Jio IPO.
This is RIL's way of thanking loyal investors and encouraging more people to join in.
To qualify, you just need to be an individual or HUF public shareholder on the record date, which matches the day the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) is officially filed.
RIL shareholders allowed ₹2L bids
As an individual or Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) public shareholder of RIL, you can apply for up to ₹200,000 worth of shares in this special category, and still bid separately as a regular retail investor without any penalty.
This setup boosts your chances if demand goes through the roof.
Any leftover reserved shares first go to employees, then are split between retail and non-institutional buyers.
It is a move inspired by LIC's successful IPO strategy and aims to make sure everyday investors do not miss out.