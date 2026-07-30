Indo-MIM shares list at 45% premium over IPO price

The Indo-MIM IPO was a blockbuster, getting subscribed 72.37 times by the end of bidding. The issue received bids for 3,985,876,230 equity shares against an offer of 55,074,644 shares.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) led the demand with their portion subscribed 204.47 times on the last day of the issue.

Non-institutional investors (NIIs) booked their quota 50.65 times while retail investors' portion was subscribed 6.69 times.