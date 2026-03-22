Indo-Tibet trade to resume after 6 years this June
What's the story
The Indo-Tibet trade, which was suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume through the Shipki La pass in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh from June this year. Tribal Development and Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi announced this development today. He said that earlier restrictions were imposed due to security concerns and other reasons, preventing the tourists and traders from accessing these areas.
Economic impact
Trade to boost commerce, job opportunities
The resumption of Indo-Tibet trade is expected to boost commerce and create job opportunities in Kinnaur and surrounding areas. The traditional trade had remained suspended for several years, with local traders' unions and associations demanding its revival. Negi expressed hope that trading activities would resume in June, as weather conditions improve.
Infrastructure appeal
Appeals for road development
Negi also appealed to the Indian government to develop the Shipki La Pass road, which would facilitate the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra. He said that just 3-4km of connectivity could make the journey easier and shorter. The Kailash-Mansarovar route is of great importance to followers of Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism. Negi also said that opening this route could boost adventure tourism and increase tourist inflow.
Trade history
History of Indo-Tibet trade
The Indo-Tibetan trade has a rich history dating back to 1697 when a formal treaty was signed between Tibet (Ganden Phodrang) and Raja Kehari Singh of Bushahar. This treaty ensured safe passage and established a long-term trade partnership. The trading was done on a barter basis through the old Hindustan-Tibet road, with Tibetan traders offering quality wool, sheep, salt, yak tails, and raw silk while Indian traders exported copperware, rice, textiles, tea, and agricultural tools.