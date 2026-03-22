Indo-Tibet trade to resume after 6 years this June

The Indo-Tibet trade, which was suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume through the Shipki La pass in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh from June this year. Tribal Development and Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi announced this development today. He said that earlier restrictions were imposed due to security concerns and other reasons, preventing the tourists and traders from accessing these areas.

Economic impact Trade to boost commerce, job opportunities The resumption of Indo-Tibet trade is expected to boost commerce and create job opportunities in Kinnaur and surrounding areas. The traditional trade had remained suspended for several years, with local traders' unions and associations demanding its revival. Negi expressed hope that trading activities would resume in June, as weather conditions improve.

Infrastructure appeal Appeals for road development Negi also appealed to the Indian government to develop the Shipki La Pass road, which would facilitate the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra. He said that just 3-4km of connectivity could make the journey easier and shorter. The Kailash-Mansarovar route is of great importance to followers of Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism. Negi also said that opening this route could boost adventure tourism and increase tourist inflow.

Advertisement