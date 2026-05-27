Indore's Pushp Brand files IPO with SEBI to raise ₹800-1,000cr

Pushp brand challenges Everest and MDH

Pushp isn't just about classic masalas: they make pure and blended spices, hing, seasonings, quick-fry mixes, soy products, and even tea.

They're competing with big names like Everest and MDH in the spice world.

If you're into stocks or food brands, keep an eye out: their shares will be listed on both BSE and NSE once the IPO is managed by ICICI Securities, IIFL Capital, and Systematix Corporate Services.