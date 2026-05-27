Indore's Pushp Brand files IPO with SEBI to raise ₹800-1,000cr
Pushp Brand (India), the Indore-based spice company you've probably seen on store shelves, just filed for an IPO with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.
They're hoping to raise between ₹800 crore and ₹1,000 crore by selling up to 74.45 lakh shares.
The main folks behind this move are promoters Mahendra Kumar Surana and Surendra Kumar Surana, along with investors A91 Emerging Fund I LLP and Sixth Sense India Opportunities III.
Pushp brand challenges Everest and MDH
Pushp isn't just about classic masalas: they make pure and blended spices, hing, seasonings, quick-fry mixes, soy products, and even tea.
They're competing with big names like Everest and MDH in the spice world.
If you're into stocks or food brands, keep an eye out: their shares will be listed on both BSE and NSE once the IPO is managed by ICICI Securities, IIFL Capital, and Systematix Corporate Services.