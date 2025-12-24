IndusInd Bank and Jio-bp team up for Mobility+ credit card

IndusInd Bank and Jio-bp have rolled out the new RuPay-powered Mobility+ Credit Card, designed for India's digitally savvy, on-the-go consumers. The card offers fuel rewards at over 2,100 Jio-bp fuel stations, and Jio-bp's network also includes 7,000+ EV charging points across India—making it handy if you're constantly traveling or commuting.

What's cool about this card? You'll get 12 reward points for every ₹100 spent at Jio-bp fuel stations, convenience stores, or Wild Bean Cafe.

There are also five points per ₹100 on dining and groceries.

If you're a new user, you score 400 bonus points after your first Jio-bp fuel purchase within 30 days, plus a free Wild Bean Cafe coupon.

How much can you actually save? Spend ₹4,000 a month at Jio-bp stations and earn an extra 200 points each time. Rack up to 4,000 bonus points yearly if your spending hits ₹2 lakh.

Regular users can get up to 4.25% back on fueling—potentially amounting to as much as 60-liter of free fuel per year, according to Jio-bp.