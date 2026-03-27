IndusInd Bank appoints Arijit Basu as part time chairman
Business
IndusInd Bank just picked Arijit Basu as its new part-time chairman, with shareholders giving the green light.
He'll officially step in after Sunil Mehta leaves on January 30, 2027.
The bank took a moment to thank Mehta for his valued contributions over the years.
Arijit Basu brings extensive banking experience
Basu brings extensive experience in banking and financial services, having led HDB Financial Services and held top roles at State Bank of India and SBI Life Insurance.
His appointment is expected to help guide the bank's next phase and strengthen its leadership team.