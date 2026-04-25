IndusInd Bank posts ₹533cr Q4 profit after huge ₹2,236cr loss
Business
IndusInd Bank just posted a ₹533 crore profit for Q4 FY26, bouncing back from last year's huge ₹2,236 crore loss.
The big turnaround came thanks to a 43% jump in net interest income and a sharp rise in other income.
Last year's loss was mostly due to one-time accounting corrections.
IndusInd profits up 230% provisions cut
Compared to the previous quarter, profits shot up by 230%, and the bank managed to cut its provisions by nearly 40%.
While deposits and loans dipped slightly over the year, CEO Rajiv Anand says the worst is behind them and that IndusInd is focused on rebuilding trust and aiming for steady growth this year (FY27).