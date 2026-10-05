IndusInd Bank posts strong quarter with deposits at ₹4,29,038 cr
Business
IndusInd Bank just had a strong quarter, with deposits up 10.1% from last year, standing at ₹4,29,038 crore.
Basically, the bank is making more while keeping things steady.
RBI scheme nets IndusInd Bank $3.51bn
They also grew their total loans and deposits by more than 10%.
Plus, thanks to a new Reserve Bank of India scheme for foreign currency deposits, IndusInd brought in $3.51 billion and has already lent out about one-half of that from its Gift City branch, showing they are tapping into some fresh opportunities.