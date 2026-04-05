IndusInd Bank Q4 FY26 total deposits: ₹4,00,178 crore; net advances: ₹3,15,154 crore (advances down 8.7% YoY)
Business
IndusInd Bank wrapped up Q4 FY26 with total deposits of ₹4,00,178 crore and net advances of ₹3,15,154 crore, down from deposits of ₹4,10,862 crore a year ago (Q4FY25).
Deposits and advances fell year-on-year (deposits down 2.6%; advances down 8.7%), though deposits rose sequentially.
This came amid a rise in total income, but there are underlying challenges.
IndusInd Bank deposits ₹4L/cr, CASA 31.3%
Total deposits slipped by 2.6% over the year to ₹4 lakh crore, though there was a small bounce-back this quarter.
The CASA ratio (a key measure of low-cost funds) also edged down to 31.3%, but that's still an improvement from the previous quarter.
Lending stayed cautious too, with advances falling nearly 9% year over year.