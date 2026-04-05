IndusInd Bank Q4 FY26 total deposits: ₹4,00,178 crore; net advances: ₹3,15,154 crore (advances down 8.7% YoY)

IndusInd Bank deposits ₹4L/cr, CASA 31.3%

Total deposits slipped by 2.6% over the year to ₹4 lakh crore, though there was a small bounce-back this quarter.

The CASA ratio (a key measure of low-cost funds) also edged down to 31.3%, but that's still an improvement from the previous quarter.

Lending stayed cautious too, with advances falling nearly 9% year over year.