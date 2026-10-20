IndusInd General Insurance names Sharad Mathur MD CEO after approvals
Business
IndusInd General Insurance just named Sharad Mathur as its new managing director and CEO, following official approvals.
This leadership change is a big move for the company, with all the official approvals already sorted.
Sharad Mathur plans digital customer focus
Mathur brings three decades of insurance know-how to the table, including leading Universal Sompo General Insurance as managing director and CEO.
He's known for boosting digital tools and putting customers first, something he plans to focus on at IndusInd too.
With past stints at SBI General and ICICI Lombard, he's no stranger to helping companies grow and adapt.