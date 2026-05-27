Inetum joins AionOS to expand Europe, open Hyderabad AI center
Business
Inetum, a major French digital services company, is joining forces with AionOS to ramp up its presence across Europe, including France, Belgium, Poland, and the UK and take things international.
The partnership is also a big move for India: Inetum will launch a new AI-powered center in Hyderabad, aiming to grow its local team to around 2,200 people.
Jacques Pommeraud pledges Indian data compliance
With 27,000 employees already in 19 countries, Inetum is betting on this collaboration (kicking off in July) to speed up global growth and tap into Indian tech talent.
CEO Jacques Pommeraud says they are committed to following Indian data rules while serving clients worldwide, showing just how important India has become for their future plans.