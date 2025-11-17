Infibeam Avenues gets RBI nod to process offline payments

Infibeam Avenues has received authorization from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to act as a payment aggregator for offline transactions. The approval, granted under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, allows Infibeam to provide offline payment aggregation services primarily via Point of Sale (POS) devices. This comes in addition to its existing online payment aggregator license.

Business expansion Infibeam's strategy to support merchants The latest RBI approval is a strategic move by Infibeam Avenues to provide merchants with an integrated solution for both digital and offline payments. This marks the company's fourth RBI license for its payments business under the CCAvenue brand. It already holds licenses for online payment aggregation, prepaid payment instruments, and Bharat Bill Pay Operating Unit.

Market growth Infibeam's role in India's growing POS market The offline payment aggregator framework includes POS terminals installed at merchant locations by banks and fintech companies. Infibeam Avenues has been actively participating in this space since last year, launching its SoundBox Max device that accepts payments via UPI, cards, and QR codes. According to RBI data, installations of POS terminals grew 24.7% in FY25 to reach 11 million devices.