Air India to restart Delhi-Shanghai flights after 6 years
Starting February 1, 2026, Air India is bringing back its direct flights between Delhi and Shanghai, ending a nearly six-year pause.
The airline will fly this route four times a week using Boeing 787-8s, offering both Business and Economy seats.
Why does it matter?
This move signals improving ties between India and China after years of suspended air travel.
It's expected to make trips for students and professionals easier while boosting trade—especially in tech and pharma.
Shanghai now becomes Air India's 48th international stop, reaffirming its position as the Indian carrier flying the highest number of international passengers.
What's next?
Air India also plans to launch Mumbai-Shanghai flights later in 2026 (pending approvals), reopening another key link between two major cities.
If you've been dreaming of exploring China or doing business there, things just got a bit simpler!