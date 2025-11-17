Physics Wallah IPO: What GMP suggests ahead of tomorrow's listing

The shares of edtech unicorn Physics Wallah will make their debut on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) tomorrow. The company's initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 1.81 times by November 13, at 7pm. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category was in high demand, subscribing 2.7 times with most interest coming from mutual funds and foreign institutional investors.

Subscription details Physics Wallah's IPO: A look at subscription rates The Non-Institutional Investor (NII) category of Physics Wallah's IPO saw muted interest, subscribing only 0.48 times. However, the retail category witnessed steady interest and was marginally oversubscribed at 1.06 times. The employees' quota received the best response with a subscription rate of 3.49 times. Overall, the IPO witnessed moderate demand across categories with strong institutional and employee participation offsetting a weak HNI response.

Market performance Physics Wallah's gray market premium and issue details Currently, unlisted shares of PhysicsWallah Ltd are trading at ₹118.5 apiece in the gray market, a premium of 8.7% over the upper IPO price of ₹109. The ₹3,480 crore issue was open from November 11-13 with a price band set between ₹103-₹109 per share. The IPO consists of a fresh issue worth ₹3,100 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹380 crore by co-founders Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari.