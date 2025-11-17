Silicon Valley's $1 trillion startup dream heats up

How VC firms are changing their game

Venture capital is shifting gears: firms like Sequoia Capital are moving to long-term investment models so they can stick with startups as they grow.

Secondary tender offers (where investors can cash out early) are also catching on, giving VCs more flexibility and keeping excitement high—even if some worry about overhyped valuations.

The hunt for that elusive $1 trillion unicorn is very much on, and thanks to AI, it might arrive sooner than anyone expected.