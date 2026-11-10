Infineon targets over 20% growth and €20 billion by 2027
Business
Infineon Technologies is aiming for more than 20% revenue growth by 2027, with a big push coming from the demand for data centers, software-defined vehicles, and power infrastructure.
The company's goal? Hit around €20 billion in revenue, with about €4 billion expected just from powering up data centers.
Infineon plans €0.38 dividend, profits 23.8%
Infineon's profits are 23.8% last quarter and full-year revenue up 12%.
Thanks to this strong performance, they're planning to bump up their dividend from €0.35 to €0.38 per share.
CEO Jochen Hanebeck says the company's "strong momentum" puts them in a great spot.