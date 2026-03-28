Info Edge commits up to 250cr to A88 Fund I
Business
Info Edge (an early investor in Zomato) committed up to ₹250 crore to A88 Fund I, a move to boost India's next wave of deep tech startups.
The fund, managed by its own subsidiary and approved this week, will focus on helping young tech ventures get off the ground.
Info Edge sells 26.14% Shopkirana stake
At the same time, Info Edge is selling its 26.14% stake in Shopkirana for around $32.97 million to Trustroot Internet Private Limited (TIPL).
This fits with its strategy to back more growth-stage tech companies and keep its investment game fresh.
The deal should wrap up by June 2026, pending approvals.