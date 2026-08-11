Info Edge expects strong FY2027 as Naukri AI drives growth

Info Edge (the folks behind Naukri.com) is gearing up for a strong FY2027, mostly thanks to its new AI-powered tools.

Even though the overall job market is slow, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Hitesh Oberoi says roles in AI, machine learning, and data engineering are really taking off.

In Q1FY2027 alone, Naukri's candidate services saw billings jump 35%, and its B2C segment grew by nearly 15%.