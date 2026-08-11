Info Edge expects strong FY2027 as Naukri AI drives growth
Info Edge (the folks behind Naukri.com) is gearing up for a strong FY2027, mostly thanks to its new AI-powered tools.
Even though the overall job market is slow, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Hitesh Oberoi says roles in AI, machine learning, and data engineering are really taking off.
In Q1FY2027 alone, Naukri's candidate services saw billings jump 35%, and its B2C segment grew by nearly 15%.
Naukri AI trials convert 400 clients
Naukri's latest AI products, AI-Rex and Talent Pulse, are making a real impact. Over 4,000 clients got free trials last quarter, with 400 turning into paying customers.
Seeing this momentum, Info Edge has now rolled out these trials to more than 10,000 clients.
The company also reported ₹881 crore in revenue and a solid margin of 38.7% last quarter, and it is feeling optimistic about what is next as more companies adopt these AI tools and hiring picks up outside IT too.