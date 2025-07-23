Infosys adds 210 new employees this quarter, attrition rises

Infosys pulled in a net profit of ₹6,921 crore for Q1—up nearly 9% from last year and beating market estimates. Revenue also jumped by 7.5% to ₹42,279 crore, topping analyst predictions.

Contrasting trends in IT sector

While Infosys and TCS are still hiring, other big IT companies like HCLTech and Wipro have cut jobs this quarter.

Despite the positive results, Infosys shares ended the day slightly down at ₹1,558.9 after some early gains.