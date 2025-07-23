Next Article
Infosys adds 210 new employees this quarter, attrition rises
Infosys just added 210 new employees this quarter, marking its fourth straight quarter of team growth.
The company's workforce now stands at 323,788, even as attrition ticked up a bit to 14.4%.
Infosys reports ₹6,921 crore profit for Q1
Infosys pulled in a net profit of ₹6,921 crore for Q1—up nearly 9% from last year and beating market estimates.
Revenue also jumped by 7.5% to ₹42,279 crore, topping analyst predictions.
Contrasting trends in IT sector
While Infosys and TCS are still hiring, other big IT companies like HCLTech and Wipro have cut jobs this quarter.
Despite the positive results, Infosys shares ended the day slightly down at ₹1,558.9 after some early gains.