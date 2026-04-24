Infosys aims 1.5-3.5% FY27 revenue growth, retains 20-22% operating margins

Infosys grew 3.1% in FY26

Looking back at FY26, Infosys grew by 3.1%, making it one of the top performers among Indian IT giants (just behind HCLTech).

The company landed $14.9 billion in big deals, showing off its growing focus on AI-driven solutions.

On the people front, headcount dropped by about 8,000 this quarter due to seasonal trends but actually rose by over 5,000 from last year to reach 320,000 employees overall.

Plus, Infosys is expanding in the US with two new acquisitions, Optimum Healthcare IT and Stratus, to boost its healthcare and insurance tech game.