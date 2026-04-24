Infosys aims 1.5-3.5% FY27 revenue growth, retains 20-22% operating margins
Infosys is aiming for a 1.5-3.5% revenue boost in FY27, sticking with its operating margin guidance of 20-22%.
Even with global uncertainties, demand for their services is holding steady.
For the March quarter, revenue was up 4.1% year over year (in constant currency), though it dipped slightly compared to last quarter.
Their dollar revenue hit $5 billion (pretty solid).
Infosys grew 3.1% in FY26
Looking back at FY26, Infosys grew by 3.1%, making it one of the top performers among Indian IT giants (just behind HCLTech).
The company landed $14.9 billion in big deals, showing off its growing focus on AI-driven solutions.
On the people front, headcount dropped by about 8,000 this quarter due to seasonal trends but actually rose by over 5,000 from last year to reach 320,000 employees overall.
Plus, Infosys is expanding in the US with two new acquisitions, Optimum Healthcare IT and Stratus, to boost its healthcare and insurance tech game.