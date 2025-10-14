Infosys bags ₹14,000cr NHS contract for workforce management platform
Infosys has scored a huge 15-year contract—worth over ₹14,000 crore (£1.2 billion)—to build and run a new workforce management platform for the UK's National Health Service (NHS).
This upgrade will replace the old system that currently handles payroll for nearly 1.9 million NHS employees across England and Wales.
New platform to streamline recruitment and career growth
The new platform isn't just about payroll—it's set to make recruitment, onboarding, and career growth smoother for NHS staff, in line with the health service's 10-year plan.
Infosys CEO Salil Parekh shared that their AI tool, Infosys Topaz, will help boost workforce planning and user experience.
Despite the big news, Infosys shares dipped slightly by 0.25% today on the NSE, trading at ₹1,489.40 as of this afternoon (October 14, 2025).