Infosys bags ₹14,000cr NHS contract for workforce management platform

New platform to streamline recruitment and career growth

The new platform isn't just about payroll—it's set to make recruitment, onboarding, and career growth smoother for NHS staff, in line with the health service's 10-year plan.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh shared that their AI tool, Infosys Topaz, will help boost workforce planning and user experience.

Despite the big news, Infosys shares dipped slightly by 0.25% today on the NSE, trading at ₹1,489.40 as of this afternoon (October 14, 2025).