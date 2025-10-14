SEBI mandates verified UPI IDs for investor payments: What it means Business Oct 14, 2025

Starting October 1, 2025, SEBI is making it mandatory for brokers, mutual funds, and other market intermediaries to use special verified UPI IDs for all investor payments.

The goal? To cut down on payment fraud and make sure your money only goes to legit players in the securities market.

Each UPI ID will have a clear label—like ."brk" for brokers or ."mf" for mutual funds—plus a trusted bank handle approved by NPCI.

When you pay these verified IDs, you'll see a green thumbs-up icon as a quick trust signal.