SEBI mandates verified UPI IDs for investor payments: What it means
Starting October 1, 2025, SEBI is making it mandatory for brokers, mutual funds, and other market intermediaries to use special verified UPI IDs for all investor payments.
The goal? To cut down on payment fraud and make sure your money only goes to legit players in the securities market.
Each UPI ID will have a clear label—like ."brk" for brokers or ."mf" for mutual funds—plus a trusted bank handle approved by NPCI.
When you pay these verified IDs, you'll see a green thumbs-up icon as a quick trust signal.
New 'SEBI Check' tool
Worried about sending money to the wrong place? SEBI's new "SEBI Check" tool lets you confirm any intermediary's UPI ID by scanning a QR code or entering details manually.
All registered intermediaries have until December 8, 2025, to switch over; old UPI IDs get phased out after December 8.
This move covers 10 types of intermediaries and is all about boosting transparency—and giving investors like you more peace of mind with every transaction.