UK inflation rises to 3.6% in June

Interest rates on hold at 4.25%

To keep inflation in check, the Bank of England held interest rates steady at 4.25% in June but indicated that changes might come soon.

Core inflation (which leaves out food and energy) is up too, at 3.7%.

Meanwhile, wages grew by 5% between March and May—outpacing inflation—but unemployment also hit its highest level since mid-2021 at 4.7%.

All these shifts could affect everything from loan rates to job prospects over the next few months.