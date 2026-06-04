Infosys, Cognizant, HCLTech, Hexaware partner with Indian GCCs for AI

Over 1,200 GCCs have AI capabilities

More than 1,200 GCCs have built-in AI and machine learning capabilities, making them hotspots for new tech ideas.

Companies are moving away from old-school outsourcing toward deeper collaborations: Infosys has over 100 GCC engagements, including with Lufthansa Systems and Danske Bank.

Outsourcing still plays a role: newer centers outsource up to 70% of tech jobs when starting out, while mature ones outsource less.