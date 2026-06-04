Infosys, Cognizant, HCLTech, Hexaware partner with Indian GCCs for AI
Major IT services companies such as Infosys, Cognizant, HCLTech, and Hexaware are jumping into partnerships with Global Capability Centers (GCCs) to power up their AI game.
With the GCC sector in India already worth nearly $100 billion and employing over 2 million people, there's a huge opportunity, expected to hit up to $25 billion by 2030, for tech-driven growth.
Over 1,200 GCCs have AI capabilities
More than 1,200 GCCs have built-in AI and machine learning capabilities, making them hotspots for new tech ideas.
Companies are moving away from old-school outsourcing toward deeper collaborations: Infosys has over 100 GCC engagements, including with Lufthansa Systems and Danske Bank.
Outsourcing still plays a role: newer centers outsource up to 70% of tech jobs when starting out, while mature ones outsource less.