Infosys declares ₹25 per share dividend after strong Q4 results
Business
Infosys just announced a ₹25-per-share dividend after a strong fourth quarter, where profits shot up 21% to ₹8,501 crore and revenue climbed 13.4%.
If you're holding Infosys shares by June 10, you'll get your payout on June 25.
Infosys FY26 net profit ₹29,440cr
For all of FY26, Infosys saw net profit rise 10.2% to ₹29,440 crore and revenue grow nearly 10%.
Operating margins dipped slightly to 20.3%, but the company is still optimistic, projecting up to 3.5% revenue growth for FY27 as it looks to keep delivering value for its shareholders.