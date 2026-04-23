Infosys declares ₹25 per share dividend after strong Q4 results

Infosys FY26 net profit ₹29,440cr

For all of FY26, Infosys saw net profit rise 10.2% to ₹29,440 crore and revenue grow nearly 10%.

Operating margins dipped slightly to 20.3%, but the company is still optimistic, projecting up to 3.5% revenue growth for FY27 as it looks to keep delivering value for its shareholders.