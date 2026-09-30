Infosys deepens partnership with bank ABN AMRO to embed AI
Business
Infosys is deepening its partnership with Dutch bank ABN AMRO to make banking smarter with artificial intelligence.
The plan is to modernize the bank's technology systems so AI isn't just a side project, but becomes part of everyday operations, making things faster and more efficient.
Infosys Topaz to streamline ABN AMRO
Infosys will use its own AI platform, Infosys Topaz, to help embed AI across ABN AMRO's technology.
The goal? Streamline how the bank works and speed up digital services.
ABN AMRO's Carsten Bittner said this move should keep its IT simple while making sure it uses AI responsibly.