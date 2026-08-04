Infosys deploys Finacle Wealth platform at HDFC Bank modernizing investments
Infosys just rolled out its Finacle Wealth Management Solution at HDFC Bank, swapping out the bank's old tech for a smarter, API-driven platform.
This upgrade means handling investments, like mutual funds, bonds, private equity, and insurance, gets much easier for both the bank and its clients.
It also automates a lot of manual work and brings in real-time checks for things like margin lending.
Finacle offers over 350 integrated APIs
The platform packs more than 350 integrated APIs to speed up product launches, cut costs, and make compliance less of a headache.
Rakesh Singh, Group Head - Private Banking, International Banking, Financial Institutions and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) at HDFC Bank, says it boosts efficiency and helps them adapt quickly to changing regulations, all while making things smoother for customers.
Infosys Finacle's CEO Sajit Vijayakumar added that this partnership is helping drive growth and better client experiences as part of HDFC Bank's digital transformation journey.